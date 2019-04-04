Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,926 Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000. Zillow Group makes up approximately 5.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 15,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $685,807.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 18,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $778,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.13. 2,056,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,432. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $365.34 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on Z shares. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.85 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.98.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

