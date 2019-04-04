Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $4.64 Million Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,000. GDS makes up about 0.5% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of GDS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of GDS by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 target price on GDS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised GDS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

GDS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.14. 4,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,328. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $829.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/segantii-capital-management-ltd-takes-4-64-million-position-in-gds-holdings-ltd-gds.html.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.