Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys 258,200 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 1,008.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,200 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises 1.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,230,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,839,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,844,000 after buying an additional 1,475,921 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 544.5% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,690,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after buying an additional 1,428,611 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,559,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,149,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,312,000 after buying an additional 79,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,278. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/segantii-capital-management-ltd-buys-258200-shares-of-bhp-group-ltd-bhp.html.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.