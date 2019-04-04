Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys 131,022 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,022 shares during the quarter. HSBC comprises about 19.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.10% of HSBC worth $168,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 54,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.59 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/segantii-capital-management-ltd-buys-131022-shares-of-hsbc-holdings-plc-hsbc.html.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.