Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $214,335,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,973,000 after acquiring an additional 602,693 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,389,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,884,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set a “mkt perform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.39.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,698. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $289.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

