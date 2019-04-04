Secure Trust Bank Plc (STB) Insider Paul Myers Buys 3,500 Shares

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) insider Paul Myers purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,430 ($18.69) per share, with a total value of £50,050 ($65,399.19).

STB traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,445 ($18.88). 60,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The company has a market cap of $264.20 million and a P/E ratio of 9.58. Secure Trust Bank Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,120 ($27.70).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

STB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded Secure Trust Bank to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

