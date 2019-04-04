Seaport Global Securities Comments on Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 835.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,060,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $71,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,836 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,383,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $18,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,902,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,956 shares during the period. Finally, Precocity Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $241,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 536,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

