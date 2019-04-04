SDUSD 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,441.00 (SDUSD)

SDUSD (CURRENCY:SDUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One SDUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00021119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and CoinMex. In the last week, SDUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. SDUSD has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $18,441.00 worth of SDUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00393373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.01675542 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00253339 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00386548 BTC.

About SDUSD

SDUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SDUSD is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SDUSD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SDUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemintio . The official website for SDUSD is alchemint.io

SDUSD Token Trading

SDUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SDUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SDUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SDUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

