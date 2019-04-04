Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,665 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $197,396.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,872.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,602,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,158,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,767,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,238,000 after purchasing an additional 418,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 312,828 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $11,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 388,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $298.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.24 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 47.98% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

