Scott D. Grinis Sells 10,000 Shares of Envestnet Inc (ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider Scott D. Grinis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ENV opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $25,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Envestnet by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,133,000 after acquiring an additional 170,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,898,000 after acquiring an additional 152,126 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth $9,087,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 136,190 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

