Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

NYSE SALT opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $289.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 24,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.