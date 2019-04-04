SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,615 ($47.24) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,637 ($34.46) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,243.70 ($42.38).

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

LON SDR opened at GBX 2,760 ($36.06) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1-year low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 79 ($1.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 19,716 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,727 ($35.63), for a total value of £537,655.32 ($702,541.91).

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.