Savara (SVRA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SVRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Savara from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of Savara and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.40.

SVRA stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a current ratio of 15.63. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Savara will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Savara by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Savara during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

