SAP SE (SAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce $6.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.62 billion. SAP reported sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $30.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.66 billion to $31.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.83 billion to $33.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.10). SAP had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SAP has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $127.16. The company has a market cap of $142.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 454.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 4.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

