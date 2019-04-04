Sandston (SDON) & HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (HYAC) Head-To-Head Survey

Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) and HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Sandston has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sandston and HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandston N/A N/A -9,449.89% HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A N/A 7.94% 0.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sandston and HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandston 0 0 0 0 N/A HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A 0 0 2 0 3.00

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.14%. Given HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A is more favorable than Sandston.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Sandston shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandston and HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandston N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A N/A N/A $400,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A beats Sandston on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandston

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products. The company was formerly known as Nematron Corporation and changed its name to Sandston Corporation in April 2004. Sandston Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Traverse City, Michigan. Sandston Corporation is a subsidiary of Dorman Industries, LLC.

About HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

