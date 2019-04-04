salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Amy E. Weaver Sells 6,409 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total transaction of $1,024,222.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,518.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after buying an additional 2,398,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after buying an additional 2,398,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,022,474,000 after buying an additional 4,321,630 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 29,364.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 21,642,889 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,694,432,000 after buying an additional 3,041,293 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

