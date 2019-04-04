Saga (SAGA) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Saga (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAGA. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Saga in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Saga from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of LON SAGA opened at GBX 69 ($0.90) on Thursday. Saga has a one year low of GBX 98.15 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85). The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

