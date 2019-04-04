Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) & Lentuo International (LASLY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) and Lentuo International (OTCMKTS:LASLY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lentuo International has a beta of 139.35, meaning that its stock price is 13,835% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Lentuo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 2.53% 14.60% 5.04% Lentuo International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Rush Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lentuo International does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Lentuo International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $5.51 billion 0.28 $139.06 million N/A N/A Lentuo International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Lentuo International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rush Enterprises and Lentuo International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Lentuo International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Lentuo International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

Lentuo International Company Profile

Lentuo International, Inc. provides automobile retail services under the Lentuo brand. The company operates seven franchise dealerships, that offers services on different brands of vehicles, including Audi, FAW-Volkswagen, FAW-Mazda, Shanghai-Volkswagen, Toyota, Chang An-Mazda and GAC-Honda. It offers a wide range of automobile products and services through each of its franchise dealerships. The company also assists its customers with procuring automobile insurance and financing and other automobile-related services. It offers new passenger vehicles, auto parts and accessories for sale, as well as automobile repair and maintenance services, and provides a channel for vehicle manufacturers to gather customer feedback. The company was founded by Hetong Guo on June 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.