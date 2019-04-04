Rudy E. Schupp Sells 1,600 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $189.31 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $155.06 and a twelve month high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,771,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,014,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16,992.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,864,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,660 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $264,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,544,616,000 after purchasing an additional 886,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.17.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

