RPM International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
RPM International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 44 years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPM International to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.
Shares of RPM stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.63. 3,039,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. RPM International has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $72.00 price objective on shares of RPM International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.
About RPM International
RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.
