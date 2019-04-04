ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (ROYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on ROYMY shares. HSBC raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

