Roku (ROKU) Shares Gap Up to $69.11

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.02, but opened at $69.11. Roku shares last traded at $69.15, with a volume of 111196 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Roku to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -857.50 and a beta of 3.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.57 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $9,050,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $2,404,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,640 shares of company stock valued at $24,824,148. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,283,000 after buying an additional 925,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,737,000 after buying an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Roku by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,737,000 after buying an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,096,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roku by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,544,000 after buying an additional 1,684,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

