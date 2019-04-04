Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 389,219 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 601,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,476 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 30.9% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 19.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 105.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 24,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/rockland-trust-co-reduces-holdings-in-att-inc-t.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.