Rocket Pool Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $13,915.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00005151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00392100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.01685619 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00259619 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00392535 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,919,753 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

