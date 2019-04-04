Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Nomura dropped their price target on Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

RHI stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.16. 23,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other Robert Half International news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $4,962,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,336.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

