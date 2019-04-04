RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp set a $23.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

