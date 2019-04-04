Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 15,392 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,392 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $46,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fort L.P. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $131.86. 1,014,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,731. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $121.85 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 85,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.28 per share, for a total transaction of $11,368,936.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,007,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,559,294.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 309,810 shares of company stock valued at $40,963,429 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 15,392 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/riverbridge-partners-llc-sells-15392-shares-of-international-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff.html.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.