Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 14,870 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises about 1.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $87,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 103,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 229.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $184.98. The company had a trading volume of 321,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,303. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $190.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on ANSYS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.31.

In other news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $601,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 7,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $1,353,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,060 shares of company stock worth $11,042,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

