Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,233,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295,701 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for about 2.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.89% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $143,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.28. 188,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $38.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

