Rio Silver (RYO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Rio Silver Inc (CVE:RYO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 28600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.29.

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Americas, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Niñobamba silver and gold project covering an area of 4,490 hectares located in southeast of Lima in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru; and the Gerow Lake property, a base metal project located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

