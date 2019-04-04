Reviewing Pico (PICO) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (HGSH)

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Pico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Pico shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pico has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pico and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pico $13.05 million 16.09 -$3.33 million N/A N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate $65.49 million 0.78 $5.24 million N/A N/A

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Pico.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pico and CAHS China HGS Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pico 0 0 0 0 N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pico and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pico N/A -1.78% -1.73% CAHS China HGS Real Estate 7.70% 2.70% 1.20%

Summary

CAHS China HGS Real Estate beats Pico on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc. engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About CAHS China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

