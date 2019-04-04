Reviewing Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) and Itau Corpbanca (ITCB)

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Itau Corpbanca alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Itau Corpbanca and Peapack-Gladstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Corpbanca 0 0 1 0 3.00 Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.63%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than Itau Corpbanca.

Dividends

Itau Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Itau Corpbanca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Itau Corpbanca and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Corpbanca $2.90 billion 1.03 $252.91 million N/A N/A Peapack-Gladstone Financial $203.88 million 2.52 $44.17 million $2.31 11.48

Itau Corpbanca has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Itau Corpbanca and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Corpbanca 8.79% 5.89% 0.71% Peapack-Gladstone Financial 21.67% 9.91% 1.00%

Risk and Volatility

Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Itau Corpbanca on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itau Corpbanca

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Peru. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 24 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.