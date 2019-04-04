Reviewing First Busey (BUSE) and Luther Burbank (LBC)

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Busey and Luther Burbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey 0 1 4 0 2.80 Luther Burbank 0 4 0 0 2.00

First Busey currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.45%. Luther Burbank has a consensus target price of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.71%. Given First Busey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Busey is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Volatility & Risk

First Busey has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Busey pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Busey has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Busey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of First Busey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of First Busey shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Luther Burbank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Busey and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey 26.31% 10.70% 1.33% Luther Burbank 19.58% 7.95% 0.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Busey and Luther Burbank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey $376.03 million 3.66 $98.93 million $2.10 11.80 Luther Burbank $230.19 million 2.59 $45.06 million $0.79 13.38

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. First Busey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Busey beats Luther Burbank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, Keogh and other fiduciary, ATM and technology-based networks, and online and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession planning, and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides pay processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's Website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. It has 28 banking centers in Illinois; 7 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. First Busey Corporation was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; and single family residential loans. In addition, the company offers ATM machines, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services. As of January 25, 2018, it had nine banking branch locations in Northern and Southern California; and eight lending offices in California, Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. Further, the company engages in the real estate investment activities; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

