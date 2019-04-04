Reviewing Dragon Victory International (LYL) & Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Dragon Victory International has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dragon Victory International and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International N/A N/A N/A Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 45.40% 8.24% 4.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dragon Victory International and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International $4.28 million 3.76 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital $72.21 million 6.90 $33.49 million $1.06 12.12

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Dragon Victory International.

Dividends

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Dragon Victory International does not pay a dividend. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Dragon Victory International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dragon Victory International and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragon Victory International 0 0 0 0 N/A Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.89%. Given Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is more favorable than Dragon Victory International.

Summary

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital beats Dragon Victory International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also operates auto-parts service operation that serves auto-repair shops seeking and transacting with auto-parts suppliers. In addition, it offers finder's service to assist companies to obtain loans or additional equity financing, introduce them to potential business partners, find merger candidates or other strategic relationships, or assist with feasibility studies. Further, the company provides business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

