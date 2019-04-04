Reviewing AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) & STG Group (STGG)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and STG Group (OTCMKTS:STGG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and STG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -18.76% -8.27% -3.42% STG Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AgroFresh Solutions and STG Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 STG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.95, suggesting a potential upside of 72.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of STG Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and STG Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $178.79 million 0.99 -$30.06 million N/A N/A STG Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

STG Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Summary

STG Group beats AgroFresh Solutions on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

STG Group Company Profile

STG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of mission-critical technology, cyber, and data solutions. Its solutions includes cyber security and secure information systems; software development, systems and services; and intelligence and analytics. The company was founded by Simon S. Lee in 1986 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.