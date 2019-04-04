Retractable Technologies (RVP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,297,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 726% from the previous session’s volume of 157,182 shares.The stock last traded at $0.77 and had previously closed at $0.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,723 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.12% of Retractable Technologies worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

