Restoration Hardware (RH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despite reporting higher-than-expected earnings in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018, lower-than-expected revenues, owing to weakness in the luxury housing market, raise concerns. RH’s quarterly adjusted earnings grew by a notable 78% year over year on just 0.3% revenue growth. Adjusted operating margin expanded 470 basis points (bps) on the back of its focus on strategic initiatives that include occupancy leverage, product margin expansion and continued cost savings. RH lowered its fiscal 2019 guidance as continued softness in the housing market over the last few quarters, and its ongoing exit from unprofitable and non-strategic businesses are affecting the company’s profitability. Consequently, post its quarterly release, RH’s shares have dropped 22%. Earnings estimates for fiscal first quarter have been trending downward, depicting analysts’ concerns over the stock’s bottom-line growth potential.”

RH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Restoration Hardware to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.56.

NYSE RH opened at $106.64 on Monday. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $164.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 522.94% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Restoration Hardware worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

