Resources Connection (RECN) Trading Down 15.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) dropped 15.2% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 1,391,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 534% from the average daily volume of 219,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.22 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, insider John D. Bower sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $110,589.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,549.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $501,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,853.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,663. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 99,923 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 328,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $472.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

