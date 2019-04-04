Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pivotal Software (PVTL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pivotal Software (NASDAQ: PVTL):

3/19/2019 – Pivotal Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/18/2019 – Pivotal Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2019 – Pivotal Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/15/2019 – Pivotal Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2019 – Pivotal Software had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

3/15/2019 – Pivotal Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Pivotal Software was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

NASDAQ:PVTL traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.81. 1,331,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,544. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 17,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $349,592.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $268,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 401,843 shares of company stock worth $8,210,345.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Pivotal Software by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Pivotal Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pivotal Software by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pivotal Software by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

