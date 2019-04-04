Request (REQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $979,129.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Koinex and Mercatox. Request has a total market cap of $22.01 million and $979,129.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $742.98 or 0.14948136 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00056973 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000286 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,986,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,656,823 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, DDEX, Binance, Huobi Global, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, IDEX, CoinExchange, WazirX, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Gate.io, CoinPlace, Bitbns, KuCoin, Koinex, Ethfinex and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

