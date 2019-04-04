Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Hovde Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $947.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 32,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,273,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 18.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

