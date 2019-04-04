ReNeuron Group Plc (LON:RENE) shares traded up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146.90 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 146.70 ($1.92). 169,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 490% from the average session volume of 28,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.58).

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.47.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ReNeuron Group (RENE) Trading 21.2% Higher” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/reneuron-group-rene-trading-21-2-higher.html.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.