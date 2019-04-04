Renasant (RNST) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/4/2019 – Renasant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

3/29/2019 – Renasant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

3/22/2019 – Renasant was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2019 – Renasant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

3/13/2019 – Renasant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

3/5/2019 – Renasant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

2/20/2019 – Renasant was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2019 – Renasant was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/19/2019 – Renasant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

2/12/2019 – Renasant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

2/6/2019 – Renasant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.54. 1,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,950. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.22. Renasant Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $151.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $95,978.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Renasant by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Renasant by 213.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Renasant by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

