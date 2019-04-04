Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $162.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reinsurance Group steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in the United States and Canadian reinsurance markets as well as the expansion of its international footprint and diversified earnings stream are key positives. Moreover, the company is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment. It expects its adjusted operating income to grow in the range of 5-8% and the operating ROE to rise between 10% and 12% in the intermediate term. However, exposure to unfavorable foreign exchange movement, the company’s unstable Australian business and the evolving capital requirements pose challenges to Reinsurance Group in the near term. Shares of Reinsurance Group have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research firms have also commented on RGA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.00.

RGA stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $144.52. 2,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,339. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $127.84 and a 1-year high of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $394,202.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,911.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,897. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13,803.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,536,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 708,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,375,000 after acquiring an additional 192,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

