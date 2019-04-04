Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $882.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will report $882.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $890.50 million and the lowest is $876.63 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $878.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $881.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.76 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 2,929 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $235,403.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Joseph Gliebe sold 13,191 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $1,097,886.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,734. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $47,865,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBC opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.