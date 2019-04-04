Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RadNet (RDNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT):

3/26/2019 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2019 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

3/19/2019 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2019 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

3/16/2019 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2019 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/15/2019 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/5/2019 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

3/1/2019 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $637.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. RadNet Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $257.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,556 shares of company stock worth $672,754. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in RadNet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,669,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RadNet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in RadNet by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 272,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 139,409 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

