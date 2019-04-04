Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Univest Financial (UVSP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Univest Financial (NASDAQ: UVSP):

4/2/2019 – Univest Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

3/27/2019 – Univest Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2019 – Univest Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2019 – Univest Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2019 – Univest Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2019 – Univest Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2019 – Univest Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

UVSP traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.01. 37,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. Univest Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after purchasing an additional 130,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

