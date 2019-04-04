Reach’s (RCH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reach (LON:RCH) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Reach from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Get Reach alerts:

Shares of Reach stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. Reach has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 3.77 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.37. This represents a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Reach’s payout ratio is currently -0.15%.

In related news, insider Simon Fox sold 94,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total value of £56,611.20 ($73,972.56).

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.