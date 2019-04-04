Re/Max (RMAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

RMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on shares of Re/Max and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Re/Max in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Re/Max to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

RMAX stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Re/Max has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $60.97.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.56 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 84.43%. Re/Max’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Re/Max during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Re/Max during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Re/Max during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Re/Max during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

