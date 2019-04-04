RCI Hospitality (RICK) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of RICK opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.88. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.02 million during the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 466,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $1,922,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

